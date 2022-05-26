The NFL is considering creating its own streaming service, even as talks continue over possibly selling an equity stake in NFL Media properties, with Apple and Amazon the front runners, reports Sports Business Journal. If one of those deals comes to fruition, NFL Plus could be folded into that package.

The article says live games on mobile phones and tablets will be the content centerpiece of NFL Plus, which will sell for about US$5 monthly, though a source cautioned the pricing structure may change. It will likely include other content as well; possibilities include radio, podcasts and miscellaneous team-created content.

Last month, Seeking Alpha reported that Apple is the front runner to nab the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. In February it was reported that Apple and Amazon as the front-runners to get the NFL’s out-of-market package, “Sunday Ticket.” “Sunday Ticket,” which has aired on DirecTV, is separate from a slew of licensing deals recently completed between the NFL, most major broadcast TV networks and Amazon. Acquiring it would certainly attract more eyeballs to Apple TV+.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related