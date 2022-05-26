With iOS 15.5, Apple has updated the Wallet app, replacing “iTunes Pass” with the “Apple Account Card.”

iTunes Pass/Apple Account Cardis an option for adding funds to your iTunes Account balance, exclusively at Apple Retail store. After added balance, you can use that balance to purchase items from the iTunes Store, Such as Books, Movies, apps, or TV Shows.

Apple released iOS 15.5 on May 16. You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

