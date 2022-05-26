Apple and Huawei remained first and second in China’s tablet rankings, but both faced supply issues, leading to annual declines of 29% and 11% respectively, according to a new report from Canalys.

Apple sold 1,200,000 iPads in quarter one of 2022 compared to 1,682,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The tech giant still has 26% of the China tablet market, but that’s down from 31% in the year-ago quarter.

According to the report from the research group: Tablet shipments reached a high in 2020, with Apple the main beneficiary, as there were limited brand options as Huawei struggled. Though the market’s momentum was lost as life returned to normal, we are now seeing a similar situation develop as the latest lockdowns are set to cause an uptick in demand.

The difference this time is that smartphone vendors such as OPPO, vivo and realme have launched their first tablets as part of strategies to build wider product ecosystems. These players are entering the market at a time when the Chinese government is encouraging investment in digital education, not just in large cities, but in smaller towns and rural areas. The success of these new entrants will firmly rest on their ability to deliver quality user experiences in line with evolving consumer needs while also navigating a difficult supply chain environment.”

