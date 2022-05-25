Just hours before the red carpet premiere celebrating Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series “Physical,” the event was canceled due to the horrific Texas school shooting, reports Deadline.

A statement on the decision from the show’s cast and creative team reads: Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press. We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join us our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.

Nineteen second- to fourth-grade students and at least two adults, one of whom was a teacher, were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school west of San Antonio on Tuesday, reports CBS News. Authorities said the shooter was killed on the scene by law enforcement officials.

They said the shooter entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, at approximately 11:32 a.m. local time, after shooting his grandmother and crashing his vehicle near the school. An official from the Texas Department of Public Safety said that upon entering the school, the shooter fired at “children, teachers, whoever was in his way.”

