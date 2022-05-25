Maryland Mobile ID is now available on iPhone and Apple Wallet. State residents can add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet, and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to securely present it when needed.

Maryland Mobile ID is a voluntary, secure, digitized version of your MDOT MVA-issued driver’s license (DL) or identification card (ID) available in the Apple Wallet app on the aforementioned Apple devices. It’s described as “offering even more security and privacy benefits than the physical state ID or driver’s license because Marylanders get to review the personal information they share with others and use biometric authentication with Face ID or Touch ID to authorize it.”

Maryland Mobile ID on iPhone and Apple Watch is currently the ONLY form of mobile phone-based identification that is recognized by MDOT (Maryland Department of Transportation), MVA (Motor Vehicle Administration), and it is only available to individuals that have a current, valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID card. You must have an eligible Maryland driver’s license or state-issued identification card.

Apple says that adding a driver’s license or state ID to Wallet can be done in a few simple steps: Residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

To help ensure that the person adding the identity card to Wallet is the same person to whom the identity card belongs, the user will be asked to take a selfie and scan the front and back of their driver’s license or state ID card, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification.

