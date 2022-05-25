A “Speed Racer” live-action series is in the works at Apple TV+ with J.J. Abrams onboard as an executive producer, reports Variety.

About Speed Racer

Speed Racer is a Japanese media franchise about automobile racing. Initially a manga and animated series, it’s had several iterations in both games and films. It originally began as a manga and eventually became a hit anime in the 1960s.

The Wachowskis wrote and directed a live-action adaptation of “Speed Racer” in 2008. However, it was a box office bomb, making just under $93 million worldwide against a production budget of at least $120 million

About J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams wrote, produced, and/or directed such films as “Mission Impossible III” (2006), “Cloverfield (2008), “Star Trek” (2009), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).

He has also created or co-created numerous television series, including “Felicity” (1998-2002), “Alias (2001–2006), “Lost (2004–2010), and “Fringe” (2008–2013).

Variety says Apple TV+ has given Speed Racer project a series order. Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez are attached to write and executive produce in addition to serving as co-showrunners. Abrams will executive produce under his Bad Robot banner. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal.

