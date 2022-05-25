data.ai (formerly App Annie), an unified data ai company, in partnership with International Data Corporation (IDC), released the Gaming Spotlight 2022 report.

Powered by Game IQ, the report reveals that mobile gaming represents 61% of the overall gaming market, which is set to hit $222 billion in 2022.

The report reveals that mobile gaming is set to surpass $136 billion in 2022 — growing 1.7x faster than the gaming market overall. Globally, users downloaded 45% more mobile games per week in Q1 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, clocking in at over 1.1 billion games per week. In Q1 2022, consumers spent over $1.6 billion per week on mobile games on iOS and Google Play, up 30% from pre-pandemic levels.

The report says that in 2022 mobile gaming will surpass 60% market share in annual global consumer spend — 3.2x the size of the next largest form factor: Home Console Gaming

