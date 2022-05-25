The privacy-focused DuckDuckGo purposely allows Microsoft trackers on third-party sites due to an agreement in their syndicated search content contract between the two companies, according to Bleeping Computer.

DuckDuckGo is described by it makers as a web browser “that doesn’t track you.” It lets you surf the web without your searches being saved or your info shared with advertisers. Or so we thought.

According to Bleeping Computer, while DuckDuckGo does not store any personal identifiers with your search queries, Microsoft advertising may track your IP address and other information when clicking on an ad link for “accounting purposes” but it is not associated with a user advertising profile.

“Tracker Radar automatically blocks hidden third-party trackers we can find lurking on websites you visit in DuckDuckGo, which stops the companies behind those trackers from collecting and selling your data,” explains the Apple App Store page for the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser.

However, Bleeping Computer says that, while performing a security audit of the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser, security researcher Zach Edwards discovered that while the browser blocks Google and Facebook trackers, it allowed Microsoft trackers to continue running.

