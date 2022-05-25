Apple TV+ wants more female driven series and dramatic series like “The Morning Show,” “Defending Jacob,” and “WeCrashed” in its line-up, according to Business Insider.

From the report: According to agency sources, including an internal agency document reviewed by Insider, the streamer is in search of female-driven soaps like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show,” broad but prestige-y dramas à la Chris Evans vehicle “Defending Jacob,” and fizzier fare like WeWork dramatization “WeCrashed,” starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Business Insider added that Apple has a “distaste for dramas in which a small-town cop discovers myriad dead bodies.”

