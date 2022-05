Apple has released tvOS 15.5 and HomePod software 15.5.1. It addresses an issue that could cause music to stop playing after a short time.

HomePod Software 15.51 is also, per Apple, an update with “general performance and stability improvements.” You can update your HomePod or HomePod mini through the Home app on an iOS device.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today