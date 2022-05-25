CJ Moore, who served as director of Autopilot software at Tesla and most recently a director of autonomous systems at Apple, is joining Luminar, an autonomous vehicle tech firm, to lead its software program and realize its vision for next-generation safety and autonomy.

Luminar says Moore joins the company as vice president of software. He’ll lead global software development team. The company he’ll “ be instrumental in advancing Sentinel, Luminar’s full-stack advanced safety and autonomous solution.”

When might we see an Apple Car?

The status of an Apple auto is unclear. On June 2, Bloomberg reported that Apple has lost “several” top managers from its “Apple Car” project. Here’s what the report says: Apple Inc. has lost multiple top managers of its self-driving car team in recent months, a sign of attrition at the division involved in what could become an important future product.

If an Apple Car ever arrives, it probably won’t arrive until 2024 at the earliest. In fact, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn’t expect it until at least 2025.The accompanying graphic illustrates a vehicle comprising a transparent surface which provides an augmented reality display that modifies occupant-perceived information presented by a sign located in the external environment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related