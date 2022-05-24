Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, including keynote and Platforms State of the Union, and shared more information with developers about what they’ll learn and experience.

Free for all developers, WWDC22 will showcase the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

Apple Keynote

June 6, 10 a.m. (Pacific)

WWDC22 launches with a first look at updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Platforms State of the Union

June 6, 2 p.m. (Pacific)

Developers will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple Design Awards

June 6, 5 p.m. (Pacific)

Every year, the Apple Design Awards recognize and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise that Apple developers bring to their work. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Access to Experts

Featuring over 150 in-depth session videos, WWDC22 brings together the latest tools and technologies to give developers the chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps.

Beginning June 7, session videos will be posted daily on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Activities

In addition to sessions and lab consultations, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week in Digital Lounges to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with the community. Try a coding or design challenge, participate in a Q&A, meet session presenters, and more.

Swift Student Challenge

With the announcement of the Swift Student Challenge winners today, Apple continues to celebrate student developers from all over the world. The event gives students of all ages the opportunity to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift Playgrounds app project.

Developer App

The Apple Developer app is a tool for experiencing WWDC22 on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with daily updates and notifications on the latest news, content, and activities. Developers can browse content by topic, register for Digital Lounges and one-on-one lab consultations, watch videos with their peers using SharePlay, copy code directly from session videos, read feature stories, and more.

Developers can also access all WWDC content, registration, news, feature stories, and documentation at developer.apple.com.

