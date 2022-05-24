Plugable’s Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station (UD-3900C) is a solid accessory for remote and/or hybrid workers — or more any Mac user who wants to expand a laptop (or even desktop) set-up.

It adds two external displays, as well as two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired network connectivity, and an audio input/output jack. And it does all this via a one plug connection. The Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station also features DisplayLink for laptops (such as M.x Mac portables) that don’t natively support dual displays. The dual HDMI – 2x HDMI ports let you connect two screens with resolutions up to 1920×1080. However, you will need a DisplayLink Driver to have full functionality.

The Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station is compatible with macOS 10.14 and later, as well as Windows 7/8/10/11. macOS user required manual driver installation, while Windows users get plug and play driver installation via Windows Update.

One thing I wish the Plugable accessory offered was laptop charging. However, the USB docking station can’t juice up a host laptop. Still, it offers a lot of functionality for US$157.

Review overview Mac features 8.1 Ease of set-up 7.6 The Pros Supports dual displays

good expandability

reasonably priced The Cons Macs require manual driver installation

can’t charge your laptop summary 8.6Plugable’s Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station handily provides dual video outputs for enhanced flexibility in your workflow.

