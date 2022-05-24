Plugable’s Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station (UD-3900C) is a solid accessory for remote and/or hybrid workers — or more any Mac user who wants to expand a laptop (or even desktop) set-up.
It adds two external displays, as well as two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired network connectivity, and an audio input/output jack. And it does all this via a one plug connection. The Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station also features DisplayLink for laptops (such as M.x Mac portables) that don’t natively support dual displays. The dual HDMI – 2x HDMI ports let you connect two screens with resolutions up to 1920×1080. However, you will need a DisplayLink Driver to have full functionality.
The Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station is compatible with macOS 10.14 and later, as well as Windows 7/8/10/11. macOS user required manual driver installation, while Windows users get plug and play driver installation via Windows Update.
One thing I wish the Plugable accessory offered was laptop charging. However, the USB docking station can’t juice up a host laptop. Still, it offers a lot of functionality for US$157.
Review overview
The Pros
- Supports dual displays
- good expandability
- reasonably priced
The Cons
- Macs require manual driver installation
- can’t charge your laptop
summary
8.6Plugable’s Dual Monitor Laptop Docking Station handily provides dual video outputs for enhanced flexibility in your workflow.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today