Apple TV+ has announced a 10-episode series order for “Las Azules,” a new one-hour Spanish-language crime drama based on the true stories of Mexico’s first female police force.

It comes from International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (“Monarca,” “Sr. Ávila”) and Pablo Aramendi (“José José,” “Tijuana,” “Los Elegidos”). Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss (“Yellowstone,” “Genius,” “The Killing”), Erica Sanchez Su (“Monarca,” “La Venganza de Las Juanas,” “Paramédicos”) and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar (“Monarca,” “Control Z,” “Sr. Ávila”) serve as executive producers.

Currently in pre-production in Mexico City, the series will feature an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori (“La Negociadora,” “El Complot Mongol,” “La Mujer De Mi Hermano”) as María, a devoted wife who discovers her true calling when she joins Mexico’s first female police force, and her entire belief system comes crashing down.

About ‘Las Azules’

Here’s how the series is described: Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, “Las Azules” tells the story of four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer.

As the body count grows, María, whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina, an aspiring officer, Ángeles, a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina, a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no other male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

“Las Azules” is created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Rovzar and Aramendi. Emmy Award nominee Riss, Sanchez Su and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar serve as executive producers. The series is produced by International Emmy Award-winning Lemon Studios (“Monarca,” “Control Z,” “Sr. Ávila”).

