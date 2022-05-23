Multiple Grammy winner and Emmy nominee, Ricky Martin, will lead the period comedy, “Mrs. American Pie,” for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

He’ll play the male lead, Robert, and is the latest to be added to a cast list that includes Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern for the series that is exec produced by Dern.

About ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Here’s how the series is described: Set in the early ‘70s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach. As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

