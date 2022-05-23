Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has opened a new store in Wuhan, China – the first in the Hubei Province. It also inaugurates an exclusive pickup area never seen before in the country, which will allow customers to more easily pick up products ordered online.

° From iMore: Harry Styles has absolutely obliterated Apple Music’s first-day streaming record, surpassing Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 benchmark in a whopping two hours.

° From Puck: Apple is one of several companies that have held talks with Electronic Arts about a possible acquisition of the company

° From AppleInsider: A visitor to Disney World dubiously claims she is the victim of credit card fraud valued at over $40,000, after dropping her Apple Watch on a ride at Disney World.

° From KATU 2: Portland, Oregon, police arrested an armed robbery suspect on Thursday with the help of an Apple AirTag.

