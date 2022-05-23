Apple continues to face supply issues. The stock 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks are shipping as late as July 28, reports 9to5Mac.

What’s more, if you upgrade any component, like the M1 Pro/Max chip, RAM, or storage, the shipping time slips to as late as August 8. 9to5Mac also notes:

° Mac Studio and the Studio Display are also shipping as late as August from Apple.

° Standard models of the iMac are available immediately; however, if you upgrade RAM or storage, the desktop is also pushed out to August.

° There’s no delay for the standard 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and the M1 MacBook Air. However, again if you upgrade RAM or storage, that pushes back delivery by up to a month.

