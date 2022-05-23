Lupita Nyong’o has dropped out of Apple TV+’s upcoming “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman. No word on why she departed or whom her replacement will be

Nyoung’o is a Kenyan-Mexican actress known for such films as “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther,” and “Us.” In 2020, Nyong’o was named one of Africa’s “50 Most Powerful Women” by Forbes.

About ‘Lady in the Lake’

“Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

