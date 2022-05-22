Apple TV+ has landed “Fingernails,” a sci-fi love story to star Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) and Riz Ahmed (The Sound of Metal). It marks the English language debut of Apples director Christos Nikou.

Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton of Dirty Films will produce alongside FilmNation Entertainment. Jerome Duboz will serve as executive producer. FilmNation will serve as the studio for the feature, set to begin production later this year.

About ‘Findernails’

Here’s how Deadline describes “Fingernails”: In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether married couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) is skeptical of the positive result she’s received with her longtime partner, so she starts working in a love institute as an assistant to Trevor (Ahmed) a mysterious and dedicated instructor.

