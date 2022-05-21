Henry Eikenberry (“Euphoria”), Henry Zaga (“Beyond the Universe”), Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”), Will Chase (“Dopesick”), Laila Robins (“The Walking Dead”), Sam Vartholomeos (“Bridge and Tunnel”) and Levon Thurman-Hawk have joined Tom Holland in Apple TV+s “The Crowded Room,” reports Deadline.

In addition to Holland, they join previously cast Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz.

About ‘The Crowded Room’

Here’s how the series is described: “The Crowded Room” is a seasonal anthology that will be produced by Apple Studios and New Regency, with Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) set to write and executive produce.

The series will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a ] thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

According to Deadline, Chase plays Marlin Chalmers, Danny’s stepfather, who is a senior counselor at a youth detention facility. Sadoski is Matty Dunne, a police detective investigating Danny’s case. Robins plays Susie, Rya’s (Seyfried) mother. Vartholomeos portrays Mike, one of Danny’s best friends. Thurman-Hawke, in his television debut, plays Jonny, Danny’s classmate and best friend who always has his back. Eikenberry is Doug, Danny’s nemesis since grade school. Zaga plays Philip, a prosecutor on Danny’s case.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related