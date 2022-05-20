Warped Kart Racers is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Warped Kart Racers is described: Get warped into the ultimate kart racing game – by yourself, or multiplayer – featuring the stars of 20th Television’s hit animated shows: American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites! Experience iconic locations and even some surprise ones in your quest for karting glory!

Warped Kart Racers is a multiplayer game (up to eight players) for ages 12 and up. It has gamepad support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related