Matt Shakman will to direct the first two episodes of Apple TV+s upcoming live-action “Godzilla and the Titans” series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television, reports Deadline.

He most recently helmed the Disney+/Marvel series “WandaVision,” which earned him an Emmy nomination for directing. He’s currently directing the Hulu limited series Immigrant and is set to direct the untitled next Star Trek film for Paramount and Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams.

About the series

Here’s the summary of the series: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality — the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with “Godzilla” and continuing with 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever expanding with the latest iteration being a new anime series, “Skull Island.”

