The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3, an update of its image editor designed exclusively for the Mac. It sports an improved Photos Browser, syncing improvements, and more.

The Pixelmator Team says the revamped Photo Browser has been “redesigned from the ground up” to improve support for iCloud Photos and provide a faster browsing experience. Photos stored in iCloud are now automatically downloaded at their full resolutions when you open them in the app.

Photos are now organized by the same categories as in Apple’s Photos app: include Recent, Favorites, Panoramas, Selfies, and Screenshots. What’s more, any changes you make in the Photos app are instantly shown in Pixelmator Pro.

According to the Pixelmator Team, other improvements include:

° There’s better support for exporting PSD files.

° You can change the colors of shapes and Color Fill effect right in the Layers sidebar.

° You can quickly convert color adjustments applied to a layer into a color adjustments layer.

Plus, there are bug fixes.

Pixelmator Pro is available at the Mac App Store. It’s a free update for registered users; for new users the cost is US$39.99. Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3 requires macOS 10.15 or later.

