Pebblebee, which makes smart tracking devices, has introduced two newly enhanced, rechargeable tracking products that are now compatible with the Apple Find My app: Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card.

They’re also compatible with the Apple Find My app, and the Find Items app on Apple Watch, which leverage the Apple Find My network. The Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card can also be used with the Pebblebee app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Designed for people who are always on the go, the Pebblebee Clip connects to keys, camera cases, bicycles, luggage, golf clubs and other important valuables. Pebblebee Clip features include:

Rechargeable battery, with up to 6 months on a single charge

Broad range tracker at up to 500 feet, water-resistant and the loudest buzzer

Form factor LED indicator lights that help locate a misplaced item in the dark

Industrial metal frame that allows for simple connection to keys or other valuables

Consumer network choice with option to pair with the Apple Find My app or Pebblebee App

Designed for use in the thinnest of locations, the Pebblebee Card works best with accessories like wallets, handbags, coats, backpacks, cell phones, passports and beyond. With a new elegant design to make it sturdier than the Pebblebee BlackCard, Pebblebee Card features include:

Rechargeable battery, with up to 12 months on a single charge

A loud leave-behind alert that you can hear in crowded settings

Industrial thin form factor with an intuitive magnetic contact charging design

Consumer network choice with option to pair with the Apple Find My app or Pebblebee App

The Pebblebee Clip has a suggested retail price of US$29.99, or $99.99 for a 4-pack and the Pebblebee Card has a suggested retail price of $29.99. Both come with a standard USB-C cable for charging, and are available for purchase on Amazon and pebblebee.com.

