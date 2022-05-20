Take this one with a grain of salt: VR Scout says the rumored Apple Car could feature VR technology and no windows. It’s an interesting rumor, but the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says this ain’t gonna happen.

Quoting Apple patents filings involving the rumored vehicle, here’s what the article says: Instead of conventional windows, passengers would view the outside world by using their VR headset to access cameras mounted on the outside of the vehicle. The technology could also be used to watch videos and read books in a stabilized environment as well as to conduct virtual meetings while on the road.

That’s an interesting take, but I’m 99.99% sure that if/when the Apple Car rolls out, it will indeed have windows.

When might we see an Apple Car?

On. Nov. 18, 2021, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

