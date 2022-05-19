Camp K12, an ed-tech startup building a global online school for 21st century skills for kids aged 5-18, has launched Hatch Kids, its very own Metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for young learners. And it’s iPad compatible.

Hatch Kids is a free online creation platform for kids that makes it possible for students spanning ages 6 to 18 to create 3D, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and Metaverse experiences. It supports all K-12 age groups and experience levels.

Younger students and first-time coders can create using a visual, blocks-based programming environment similar to that of MIT Scratch, while older or more experienced students can create advanced 3D applications using JavaScript.

Students can instantly publish and share their creations to millions of supported devices including iPads, smartphones, professional VR headsets, laptops and desktops via aQR code scan or a link share.

Educators, organizations, and parents can use Hatch Kids to teach Coding and other STEM subjects to kids in the most immersive manner (kids learn best when they are engaged, and nothing is more engaging for a child than the act of creating 3D worlds he/she can walk around in and share with friends). Hatch Kids is iPad and Chromebook compatible for use in schools.

