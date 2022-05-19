Future Apple Watches may sport more exercise-based watch faces, and complications as evidenced by a new patent filing (number 20220157184).

In the patent filing, Apple notes that users are increasingly relying on portable multifunction devices such as the Apple Watch for day-to-day tasks. The tech giant wants users of its smartwatch who engage in regular workouts to have access exercise-related information while also keeping track of time, their daily schedule, weather conditions. Such watch faces and complications would “integrate fitness with the rest of their daily routine,” Apple says.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing; “xercise-based watch faces and complications for use with a portable multifunction device are disclosed. The methods described herein for exercise-based watch faces and complications provide indications of time and affordances representing applications (e.g., a workout application or a weather application). In response to detecting a user input corresponding to a selection of the affordance (e.g., representing a workout application), a workout routine can optionally be begun. Further disclosed are non-transitory computer-readable storage media, systems, and devices configured to perform the methods described herein, as well as electronic devices related thereto.”

