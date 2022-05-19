Apple TV+ ’s “The Essex Serpent” and “Severance” were two of the top 10 most popular streaming shows of last week according to numbers shared by JustWatch, an international streaming guide.

The former was in ninth place on the list; the latter in 10 place. Also, in the top 10, in descending order, are “Candy,” “Better Caul Saul,” “The Staircase,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Bosch: Legacy,” “Yellowstone,” “Hacks,” and “Outer Range.”

