ZAGG has recently launched new accessories compatible with several different Apple products. These include AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, and expanded compatibility of the Pro Keys with Trackpad for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Following are the details with descriptions from ZAGG:

ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad ($199.99, pictured): Already popular among iPad users, the Pro Keys with Trackpad is now compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Pro Keys with Trackpad is the ultimate wireless keyboard with a click-anywhere trackpad, making it easier than ever to use a tablet just like a laptop. It also comes with an adjustable stand, a holder for Apple Pencil, and multi-pairing capabilities. It also comes with an adjustable stand, a holder for Apple Pencil, and multi-pairing capabilities.

Gear4 Apollo Snap for AirPods Pro ($29.99) and AirPods 3rd gen. ($29.99): The magnetic Apollo Snap case protects AirPods and attaches to a bag, belt loop, or keyring. Apollo Snap is compatible with most wireless chargers—with or without integrated magnets.

Gear4 Sport Watch Band ($39.99): Reliable, breathable, comfortable…it’s even washable. The Sport Watch Band for Apple Watch is made with lightweight, durable nylon that contains some recycled materials. The adjustable band is super comfortable for all-day wearability, and it’s tough enough to get through almost any adventure

Gear4 Braided Watch Band ($49.99): The stylish Braided Watch Band allows for an enhanced look of the Apple Watch. The comfort-flex braided nylon feels great all day. And, this watch band is made with some recycled materials, so it’s great fit for the planet too.

