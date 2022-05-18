Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From The Information: For years, Apple has toiled in secret on an augmented and virtual reality headset that could one day lead it to a post-iPhone future. But the project struggled to get off the ground and has been beset by delays caused by technical and leadership challenges.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s rebranded Apple Music Live series kicks off with Harry Styles on May 20 with a live performance in New York.

° From MacRumors: An image showing a series of third-party cases for the forthcoming iPhone 14 lineup has turned up on Weibo.

° From 9to5Mac: Ad tech companies share your online behavior and location with advertisers an average of 747 times a day in the US, and 376 times a day in Europe, according to a report by a civil liberties group. It describes the practice as the biggest privacy breach in the world.

° From The Mac Observer: A civil liberties group warns of a global privacy breach that auctions personal user data. Google is one of the largest offenders.

° From the Apple Developer website: Apple has shared a handful of videos designed to help developers learn about App Store features.

° From iMore: Genesis has announced that its latest GV60 electric vehicle will support Apple Car Key, allowing iPhone and Apple Watch owners to automatically lock and unlock their car without ever touching a key or their devices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Jeff Butts, David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Jeff Gamet, Warren Sklar, Frank Petrie, and Jim Rea continue the debate over AirTags and the idea that Apple should suspend their sale. (Part 2)

