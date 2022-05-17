The US$59.99 Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount from iOttie.com charges my iPhone and allows me to keep in line with the law in my home state of Tennessee.

The law makes it illegal to hold your phone while driving in the Volunteer State. Hold a cellphone or mobile device with any part of the body and/or write, send or read any text-based communication and you’re subject to a stiff fine. It’s a good, practical law. And drivers are allowed to use GPS to navigate.

With the Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount, you can choose between dashboard and windshield installation to find the perfect mounting location for your MagSafe iPhone. The newly redesigned, streamlined telescopic arm of the Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount extends up to 6 inches and pivots 250° for a full range of viewing options.

A friction ring and snap-lock make adjusting the arm easy, while a strong suction cup offers (relatively) secure installation. The folks at iOttie say the Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount will hold your iPhone in place even on the roughest terrain. However, going up my long, bumpy driveway caused it to wobble when using the windshield mount. That said, most driving conditions aren’t as extreme as my driveway, so that may not pose a problem for you.

Magnets provide alignment for efficient wireless charging at speeds of up to 7.5W. Apple says that MagSafe “improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 Pro models.” It features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil that connect to the iPhone and provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices.

Review overview

Nice telescopic arm

The Velox Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount is a well-designed mounting/charging solution for your iPhone. Just keep an eye on it if it's window mounted, and you're traversing bumpy terrain.

