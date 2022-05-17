Rogue Amoeba has updated SoundSource, a macOS tool that provides access to critical audio settings, to version 5.5. It adds Shortcuts support and more.

SoundSource allows users to change the audio devices used for input, output, and sound effects, adjust the volume levels of those devices, and more. The headline feature in version 5.5 is the app’s newautomation abilities. SoundSource now offers over a dozen actions in Shortcuts on MacOS 12 (Monterey).

With these actions, it’s possible to change volume levels for both audio devices and applications, set effects presets, toggle effects processing, and more. The new Shortcuts actions make it possible to automate the usage of not just SoundSource, but many of the Mac’s audio device settings.

SoundSource runs on MacOS 10.14 (Mojave) and higher, with a free, fully-functional trial available for download. A license to unlock the full version of SoundSource costs US$39, and can be purchased through Rogue Amoeba’s online store.

