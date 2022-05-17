OWC has introduced the OWC Envoy Pro mini, a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses.

It works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years. The OWC Envoy Pro mini is available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities for US$79, $109, and $179, respectively. It can access and transfer data with everything at up to 946MB/s real-world speed with Plug and Play ease.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related