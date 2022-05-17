The CleanMyMac X team has launched a beta version of the updated Menu App that has been expanded to include new tools for monitoring the health of Macs. The new functionality will be available to all users, including the trial version.

The new Menu App functionality is designed to increase the longevity of a Mac by adding five detailed monitors. These updates will give users general information about Mac’s health, pressure, temperature and consumption processes, says Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of MacPaw,

Everyone running macOS 10.10 and higher can join the beta-testing in the app and provide feedback by clicking the *Provide Feedback* button in the app. You can download CleanMyMac X by clicking here.

