With COVID cases rising across the U.S., Apple won’t (for now) increase the number of days that its corporate employees are required to be in the office, reports Bloomberg.

May 23 was the target date for employees returning to the office three days, but that’s been postponed indefinitely. Currently, Apple employees are required to be in the office two days a week (but will be required to wear masks) and that’s the plan for the foreseeable future.

The delayed plan should make some folks happy. Some Apple employees have opposed the company’s plans to require them to return to the (physical) office. In fact, Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning, is leaving the company due to its return-to-work policy.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related