Apple retail employees in Atlanta are accusing the company of violating the National Labor Relations Act by holding captive audience meetings to counter an ongoing union drive at the site, reports The Verge.

Congress enacted the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”) in 1935 to protect the rights of employees and employers, to encourage collective bargaining, and to curtail certain private sector labor and management practices, which can harm the general welfare of workers, businesses and the U.S. economy.

The Communications Workers of America (CMA), which is working to organize the store, filed an unfair labor practice reporting the activity earlier today. The CWA is the largest communications and media labor union in the U.S.

A captive audience meeting is a mandatory closed-door meeting held during work hours by the employer. Such meetings aren’t illegal, but they’re highly regulated by National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) case law, and employers are prohibited from threatening, interrogating, or making promises to employees during them. (The NLRB is an independent agency of the federal government of the U.S. with responsibilities for enforcing U.S. labor law in relation to collective bargaining and unfair labor practices.)

Apple retail employees in Atlanta plan to hold a union election on June 2. If approved the Cumberland Mall location will be the first unionized Apple retail location in the US. In April, it became the first Apple retail location to file for a union election in the US. Workers at the Grand Central Terminal store in New York have also launched a union drive, as have workers at the Towson Town Center store in Maryland.

Apple is apparently getting ready to fight back, informing store managers to tell retail workers that they could lose benefits and career opportunities if they unionize, according to Motherboard.

In the talking points of a leaked memo, obtained by the publication, the tech giant says that highlights that workers could lose career growth opportunities, the ability to take time off for personal reasons, and merit-based promotions if they vote to unionize.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today