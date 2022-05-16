Is it just me?! Apple’s just-released macOS Monterey 12.4 an/or the “standalone” Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 temporarily “bricked” my Apple Studio Display. The same thing happened in March with the macOS Monterey 12.3 an/or the “standalone” Studio Display Firmware Update 15.3.

As shown in the graphic, the display just turns on with a monitor icon and an exclamation mark. In both cases, neither disconnecting my MacBook Pro or unplugging and replugging the display has rectified the situation.

After numerous self-implemented restarts the Studio Display would work fine. Not sure what cause the issue and why repeated power-ups were necessary. Have you experience this issue?

