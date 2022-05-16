In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and workstations) in Western Europe reached 15.8 million units, a decline of 3% on quarter one of 2021, according to a Canalys report. Apple’s Mac saw annual sales increase 15% year-over-year

Canalys says supply bottlenecks, the threat of recession and increasing geopolitical tensions limited growth at the start of 2022. Lenovo remained the top vendor, shipping 4.1 million PCs in Western Europe in Q1 2022 to command a 26% market share. HP followed closely in second place, shipping 3.9 million units for a 25% share. Dell, Apple and Acer rounded out the top five with 14%, 10% and 9% shares respectively.

In quarter one of 2022, Apple sold approximately 1.8 million Macs in western Europe. That compares to 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Apple was the only company in the top five that saw sales increase year-over-year. Annually, Lenovo sales were down 2%, HP down 4%, Dell down 7%, and Acer down 18%.

When it comes to tablets, Canalys The tablet market in Western Europe suffered a third successive quarter of decline in Q1 2022 as shipments fell 22% annually to 6.5 million units. That included Apple, which still dominates the market.

iPad sales were down 25% year-over-year with sales of approximately three million. Apple still has 46% share of the tablet market in Western Europe, following by Samsung (19% market share), Lenovo (14%), Amazon (8%), and Microsoft (3%).

