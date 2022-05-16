Apple TV+ today held the global premiere of the natural history event series, “Prehistoric Planet,” at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included: executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, showrunner/series producer Tim Walker, lead scientific consultant Dr. Darren Naish, directors and series animation supervisors Adam Valdez and Andrew R. Jones, and score composers Anže Rozman and Kara Talve.

About the series

Here’s how ‘Prehistoric Planet’ is described: From executive producers Favreau and Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, “Prehistoric Planet” will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ in a weeklong event from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, the five-episode groundbreaking series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

“Prehistoric Planet” is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). Executive producers are Favreau and Gunton. Theme by Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Rozman and Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

