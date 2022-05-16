Apple TV+ has announced a series order for “Eva the Owlet,” a new animated kids and family series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott.

Since first being published, “Owl Diaries” now has eight foreign language translations and 3 million copies in print. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment and animated by Brown Bag Films, “Eva the Owlet” also features original songs by musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

About ‘Eva the Owlet’

Here’s how the animated series is described: “Eva the Owlet” stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!

For “Eva the Owlet,” Apple TV+ partnered with John F. Evans, MAT, MA, Ed.D., a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the founder and executive director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC. With James Pennebaker, Evans co-authored “Expressive Writing: Words that Heal,” which has been published in six languages.

He works with individuals and groups to teach them how to use writing for better physical, emotional and mental health, and collaborated with executive producers and Scholastic Entertainment to help develop the series and infuse lessons around the value of using writing as a tool for healthy self-expression.

“Eva the Owlet” is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment’s Daytime Emmy Award-nominated team including Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Caitlin Friedman (“Caster”), and Jef Kaminsky (“Stillwater”). Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone (“Helpsters”) and Connor White (“Helpsters”) serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O’Connor (“Angela’s Christmas,” “Angela’s Christmas 2”) serves as series director. The series is produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Goosebumps,” “The Magic School Bus”), and animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali (”Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” and “Octonauts”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

