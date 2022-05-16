Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.4 and Studio Display Firmware 15.5. The former provides support for new Podcasts app features as well as the Studio Display webcam fix.

According to Apple’s release notes, macOS 12.4 provides the following improvements:

° Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones;

° Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 (also available as a separate update) that refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

You can download macOS Monterey 12.4 by going to System Preferences > Software Update. And if you’re not running macOS Monterey, you can obtain macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 via the same process. The upgrade provides bug/security fixes and speed improvements.

