° From MacRumors: Rumors have suggested Apple could soon release an iPhone without a physical SIM card slot, and it turns out that if that’s accurate, Apple would be realizing Steve Jobs’ vision for the original ‌iPhone‌, according to former iPod VP Tony Fadell.

° From 9to5Mac: There are only three Macs available for immediate shipping from Apple.

° From AppleInsider: Apple says that its update to improve Studio Display webcam issues will stand alone and be released separately from macOS.

° From CNBC: Scott Young, who is credited with helping secure the bank’s Apple Card partnership, is leaving Goldman Sachs.

° From MacVoices Live!: Joe Murphy, business development manager, DeepBrain, joins host Chuck Joiner to talk about how their technology works, who is using it, and how it is much different than deep fakes.

