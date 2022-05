Leslie Bibb will star alongside Kristen Wing in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series “Mrs. American Pie,” reports Deadline.

About ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Here’s how the series is described: Set in the early ‘70s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach. As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

Bibb will play Dinah, a lovely, but vulnerable member of the high society.

The series, which has received a 10-episode order, is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.” Abe Sylvia will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Tate Taylor serves as director and executive produces with John Norris under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Dern developed and will executive produce with Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

