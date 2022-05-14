Earlier this week Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the 2023 iPhone will ditch the Lightning port and go with a USB-C port. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman concurs.

“USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” Kuo said. “It’s expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.”

In a Bloomberg post, Gurman says that Apple is indeed testing iPhones with USB-C port and plans a new adapter. He notes that such a move e would represent the second port change in iPhone’s history.

