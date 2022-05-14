Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220146271) that shows it plans to improve the transit navigation features in its Maps app.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, the tech giant notes that with proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones, users arc enjoying numerous applications of numerous kinds that can be run on their devices. One popular type of such applications is mapping and navigation applications such as Maps that allow users to browse maps and receive route directions.

However, Apple says that, eespite their popularity, these mapping and navigation apps “have yet to provide a comprehensive and efficient transit routing and navigation system.” The company wants to change the with its Maps app.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “Some embodiments provide a map application that identities a transit mute that includes one or more transit legs between a starting location and a destination location. In response to a request to shirt navigating the identified transit route, the map application of some embodiments provides a first display area for displaying a set of navigation instructions, each of which describes a transit maneuver that is associated with a transit leg of the transit route. The map application also provides a second display area for displaying a map region presentation associated with the navigation instruction that is displayed in the first display area.”

