Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that Apple will release a new version of its Apple TV set-top box in the last half of the year.

Here’s the tweet: Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple’s aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.

Kuo also thinks the new set-top box would have a lower price tag to better compete with Roku and Chromecast streaming devices.

If/when the revamped device is unveiled, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks it will sport a A14X-based processor and will come with bigger storage options. I also hope that, along with that announcement, Apple will unveil its own game controller that will work with the Apple TV, Macs, iPhones, and iPads. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has speculated that an upcoming Apple TV set-top box could have more of a focus on gaming.

This Apple game controller mock-up is courtesy of LOVEiOS.



And Apple could have even bigger plans in mind. Apple has filed for a patent for a “generic streaming media device configured as a set-top box.” The tech giant may be eyeing a future Apple TV set-top box that would replace a cable box.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related