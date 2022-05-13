Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is set to star opposite Idris Elba in Apple thriller series “Hijack,” reports Deadline.

About ‘Hijack’

Here’s how the series is described: Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, as authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

The series is written by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and will be directed by Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “The Wrong Mans”), who will both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier. “Hijack” will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

Panjabi portrays Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

