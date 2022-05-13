Apple TV+ has announced summer premiere dates for a full slate of all-new original series, specials, shorts and returning fan favorites for kids and families.

The all-new summer shows kick off on July 8 with the premiere of “Duck & Goose,” an animated series based on The New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills. New live-action series include:

° The July 22 launch of “Best Foot Forward,” from Emmy Award nominee Matt Fleckenstein and based on the real-life story of Paralympic athlete, motivational speaker and author Josh Sundquist;

° The July 29 premiere of “Amber Brown,” from Emmy Award nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt, starring Carsyn Rose and Sarah Drew, and based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger; ° The August 19 debut of “Surfside Girls,” from WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan, and based on the bestselling IDW graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell;

° “Life By Ella,” the story of a young girl as she takes a new outlook on life into a world that seems determined to break it down, starring Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine and Vanessa Carrasco.

Fan favorite series “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” will return for an all-new special and four original shorts, all set to debut on June 24. In the special — created by Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer and Daytime Emmy Award winner Angela C. Santomero, and written by Santomero and Emmy Award winner Jill Cozza-Turner (“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Get Rolling with Otis”) — Jack and his friends set out to solve a kindness mystery. The four shorts feature Jack’s interviews with real kids about their extraordinary acts of kindness, declaring them official Kindness Ambassadors in their own hometowns.

Additionally, on August 12, Apple will debut a new Peanuts family special from their exclusive partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain: “Lucy’s School.” This summer, the critically acclaimed “The Snoopy Show” also returns with new episodes, alongside classic “Peanuts” titles from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, including “A Charlie Brown Celebration,” “He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown,” “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” “It Was A Short Summer, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown,” “There’s No Time For Love, Charlie Brown,” “Why, Charlie Brown, Why?,” “You’re In Love, Charlie Brown” and “You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown” — all making their platform debut on August 5.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

