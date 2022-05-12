Personally, I prefer a 3-in-1 wireless charger such as Mophie’s US$89.95 3-in-1 stand for MagSafe Charger. However, if you only need to charge two devices, you may want the Velox Wireless Duo Stand from iOttie.com. It will also save you 20 bucks as it’s only $69.95.

That said, with dual charging capabilities, you can wirelessly charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone along with your AirPods or other Qi-enabled earbuds. Apple says that MagSafe “improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 Pro models.” It features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil that connect to the iPhone and provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices.

The Velox Wireless Duo Stand is well designed. The magnetic mounting face securely holds your iPhone to ensure an efficient charge at speeds of up to 7.5W. The wireless charging pad offers 5W of power for Qi-enabled devices and accessories.

The Duo Stand features a built-in USB-C cable and an LED indicator light for the charging pad. A weighted base and non-slip silicone pads ensure a safe and secure charging experience, regardless of device size.

