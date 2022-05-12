IRISBOND, which specializes in assistive technology, says it’s received Made for iPad certification from Apple for Hiru, an interactive eye-tracking device.

Eduardo Jauregui, CEO and founder, IRISBOND, says Hiru is the first multi-platform eye-tracking device that works seamlessly with iPad devices running iPadOS 15 or later, in addition to Windows. Hiru devices compatible with iPad will be available to customers May 11.

Hiru’s advanced AI-based software algorithms, combined with state-of-the-art hardware, capture eye movements and translate them into precise actions on iPadOS, giving users with physical and motor disabilities the option to use eye-tracking on iPadOS for communication, learning, work, and multimedia apps such as YouTube and Spotify, according to Jauregui.

